RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Garden Glow is back on select nights at Maymont now through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Those who attend the event will see thousands of lights and lasers illuminate the gardens with vibrant colors and new art installations.

8News Anchor Delaney Hall spoke with Ellen Byrd, the senior manager of special events at Maymont, to learn more about what families can expect.

Byrd said a big reason people are drawn to the event every year is the self-guided walking tours.

“You can take the West Rock Woodland Trail down all the way up our cascade waterfall into the Italian Garden, and it’s completely immersed and covered in light,” Byrd said.

Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish)

This year also features new art installations by three artists.

“This year, we have three artists, Alfonso Pérez Acosta, Jeff Dobrow and Kevin Aukward,” she said.

Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish)

“Kevin Aukward did this beautiful, giant Lite-Brite for us so kids can interact with that while they’re here. Jeff Dobrow did some beautiful projection art for us, and Alfonso did an installation called ‘Inner Glow.'”

This year’s self-guided path is almost one mile long, and families can take it at their own pace.

Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish) Garden Glow at Maymont (Photo Courtesy: Dave Parrish)

Tickets can be purchased in advance, or at the entrance. More information on Garden Glow can be found here.