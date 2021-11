HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of supporters came out to Innsbrook to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, joining the 8News team to lace up their shoes and raise money for a good cause.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and while the walk is over, you can still help out by donating to the cause.

The walk has raised $435,000 so far – but they’ll continue collecting donations until December 31.