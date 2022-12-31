RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered for the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, which marked the fifth night of Kwanzaa.

Music kept the crowd on their feet all night, including performances from the pan masters steel drum orchestra. While the music played, attendees had the chance to shop from several vendors, attend workshops and take part in a candle-lighting ceremony. There were also crafts and books available for the kids in attendance.

Credit: Deanna Allbrittin/8News.

The keynote speaker for the evening was none other than Dr. Maulana Karenga, the founder of Kwanzaa himself. Karenga first created the holiday in 1966. The Pan-African celebration is meant to focus on seven key principles — unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

According to the Elegba Folklore Society, Capital City Kwanzaa is the largest Kwanzaa celebration in Virginia. The society’s first Richmond Kwanzaa festival was held in 1990.