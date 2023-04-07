PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Nurses and staff at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) are bringing the festivities to the babies this holiday.

The staff created several different types of costume outfits to spread Easter cheer by dressing the tiny babies up as bunnies, Easter eggs and chicks.

“Shout out to Tara Bishop, Carin Lynch, Shannon Allen and April Randolph for their thoughtfulness and creativity this holiday,” a spokesperson for Bon Secours said.

The babies’ outfits were completed with accessories such as hats, headbands and even an infant-sized carrot.