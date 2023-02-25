HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It was an animal lover’s dream at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Feb. 25 as the Henrico Humane Society (HHS) held its 22nd annual Pet Expo.

The family pet friendly event offered a full day of activities for pets and their owners alike, including a pet parade, puppy and Dachshund races and dog contests where pups competed in categories like “prettiest eyes” and “best costume.” There were also dog adoptions, silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle, with one lucky winner taking home $5,000.

At the Kids’ Area, children could “adopt” a stuffed animal by filling out an application and paying a $5 “adoption fee.” Kids could then take their new “pet” to get a check up from a Licensed Vet Tech from the Virginia Association of Licensed Veterinary Technicians. Teachers from Hermitage High School were also in attendance to share information about the school’s Veterinary Technician Program.

Pets and their owners came out for a fun day of activities at at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Feb. 25 for Henrico Humane Society’s (HHS) 22nd annual Pet Expo. Credit: Amir Massenburg/8News.

For pet parents looking to shop, there was no shortage of options. Over 50 vendors attended the event and sold pet-related products and services, including collars, toys, treats, and even obedience classes.

All proceeds from the event benefitted Henrico Humane Society, with the money raised going towards medical care, food and adoption fees, according to HHS Vice President and event organizer Melissa Golden.

For more information on the Henrico Humane Society, visit them online.