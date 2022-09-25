The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As kids in Petersburg get ready to return to the classroom for the 2022-2023 school year, Petersburg City Public Schools held their annual Back to School event.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Petersburg High School and was met with a huge turnout, according to social media posts from the school district.

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

The 2022 Petersburg Back to School event was declared a “huge success” by the school district. (Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools)

Crimson Clinic, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Healthcare Services, was at the event to provide vaccinations and physicals for students getting ready to return to school. Other healthcare companies such as Anthem were at the event giving out medical supplies such as at-home COVID-19 tests.

99.3 KISS FM, a local R&B station run by Radio One, was DJing at the event, which was declared a “huge success” by Petersburg City Public Schools.