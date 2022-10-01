PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools recently held a new series of events that gives parents a chance to dine with their kids at school.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 30, Cool Spring Elementary School hosted a “Donuts with Father Figures” event, where dads, grandfathers, stepfathers and other father figures ate breakfast with their kids.

Judging from the line of attendees wrapped around the school building waiting to get in, the event was deemed a great success! Check out the photos below.





Photo: Petersburg City Public Schools / Facebook

