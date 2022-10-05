RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day was Wednesday, Oct. 5, and police department all over Virginia gathered at local coffee shops and cafes with members of their communities.
According to coffeewithacop.com, “National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.” It was started in 2016 as part of National Community Policing Week and has taken place every first Wednesday of October since.