RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth annual National Coffee with a Cop Day was Wednesday, Oct. 5, and police department all over Virginia gathered at local coffee shops and cafes with members of their communities.

According to coffeewithacop.com, “National Coffee with a Cop day is a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.” It was started in 2016 as part of National Community Policing Week and has taken place every first Wednesday of October since.

A Richmond Police officer chats with a community member at The Smoky Mug on Brookland Park Boulevard on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Richmond Police officers chat with a community member at The Smoky Mug on Brookland Park Boulevard on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Richmond Police)

A sign in front of a Starbucks on West Broad Street in Richmond advertising Coffee with a Cop. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Richmond Police Department Chief Gerald Smith chats with a community member at a Starbucks on West Broad Street on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Richmond Police at a West Broad Street Starbucks on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Alexandria Police and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office at Swing’s Coffee on East Monroe Avenue on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

Alexandria Sheriff Sean Casey chats with two community members at Swing’s Coffee on East Monroe Avenue on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

An Alexandria Police officer waves to a child at Swing’s Coffee on East Monroe Avenue on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Alexandria Police)

An Alexandria Police officer chats with two community members at Swing’s Coffee on East Monroe Avenue on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

Alexandria Police officers and sheriff’s deputies chatting with members of the community at Swing’s Coffee on East Monroe Avenue on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office)

An Arlington County Police officer chats with a community member at Meda Coffee and Kitchen on Columbia Pike on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Arlington Police)

An Arlington County Police officer poses in front of a sign advertising Coffee with a Cop at Meda Coffee and Kitchen on Columbia Pike. (Photo: Arlington Police)

Arlington County Police officers chat with a community member at Meda Coffee and Kitchen on Columbia Pike on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Arlington Police)

An Arlington County Police officer chats with a community member at Meda Coffee and Kitchen on Columbia Pike on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Arlington Police)

Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn (center, left) poses for a photo with Arlington Police officers and community members at Meda Coffee and Kitchen on Columbia Pike on National Coffee with a Cop day 2022. (Photo: Arlington Police)

Leesburg Police officers chat with a community member at King Street Coffee on South King Street on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown (center, right) poses for a photo with Leesburg Police officers and a community member at King Street Coffee on South King Street on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022 (Photo: Leesburg Police)

Loudoun County Sheriff Mark Chapman (left) and two Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies chat with community members at SR Coffee Co. on Sycolin Road in Leesburg on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff)

Loudoun County Sheriff Mark Chapman (second from right) poses for a photo with Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies and community members at SR Coffee Co. on Sycolin Road in Leesburg on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff)

Loudoun County Sheriff Mark Chapman (center, right) poses for a photo with Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies and community members at SR Coffee Co. on Sycolin Road in Leesburg on National Coffee with a Cop Day 2022. (Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff)