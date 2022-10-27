CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to add some furry love to your family this Halloween, Richmond Animal League will be holding an adoption event this Saturday with special discounted adoption rates.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Hyman Bros. Subaru, located at 11960 Midlothian Turnpike.

Subaru will be sponsoring the event and lowering adoption fees to just $10. This adoption discount will be available not only at the event, but from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 for anyone adopting during that time.

You can check out all of RAL’s available pets online and submit an application for the one you want to meet ahead of the event. RAL has dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption on Saturday.

See just a few of the available pets in their Halloween best here:

Potential adoptees are dressed up in their Halloween best in anticipation for Richmond Animal League’s latest adoption event. Credit: Richmond Animal League

Questions about the adoption event can be directed to Ciera Jenkins at ciera@ral.org.