RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area is home to several colleges and universities, and this weekend, students across the region are walking across the stage to mark the end of their academic journeys.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Virginia Union University (VUU) and Virginia State University (VSU) all held graduation commencement ceremonies Saturday, with thousands of undergraduate and graduate students receiving their diplomas.

VCU graduates and faculty gather for the university’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremony (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

VUU graduates and faculty gather for the university’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremony (Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News)

VSU graduates and faculty gather for the university’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremony (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

Mo Alie-Cox, a former VCU Basketball star who earned his undergraduate degree in 2015 and master’s degree in 2017, spoke at the university’s commencement ceremony and received an honorary doctorate.

“The satisfaction and happiness that you get from knowing you put the work in to achieve something and it actually happens is second to none,” said Alie-Cox to this year’s graduates.

Lamont Bagby, a former Delegate and Henrico County native who now represents the 9th District in the Virginia Senate, spoke to graduates at VUU and recieved an honorary doctorate.

Around 600 VSU students graduated Saturday. Mr. Harry Black, City Manager of Stockton, California and alumnus of VSU, spoke at the ceremony, which was held at the university’s Multipurpose Center.