RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scores of Richmonders turned out Saturday for the city’s “Shamrock the Block” celebration, an annual St. Patrick’s day event that fills several city blocks with revelers decked out in green.

(Photo: Tyler Hall/WRIC)

This year’s event took place on a section of West Leigh Street near Arthur Ashe Boulevard, which was closed to traffic at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The street festival opened at noon and will run through 6 p.m., and features a number of live bands, as well as drinks from a number of local breweries. Entry to the event is free to all.