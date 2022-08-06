RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to Rockett’s Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.

A mix of local teams and crews from out of town gathered at the water for the competition on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The day’s races took place on a 500 meter course and included events for Mixed, Women’s and Open teams. Local teams also competed for the Community Championship trophy.

GWN Dragon Boat, the organization that hosted the race, noted on Facebook that Richmond is “regarded as the liveliest festival stop” on the Major League Dragon Boat circuit.

“Richmond is always a high-energy whirlwind of community rivalry mixed with team spirit,” GWN Dragon Boat wrote on Facebook. “Embraced by local community teams, many festival attendees get creative with colorful uniforms, memorable costumes, and zany tent displays in the Athletes’ Village.”