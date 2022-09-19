Good things to eat at Soulful Sunday event at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. Photo credit: 8News

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family-friendly outdoor event in Henrico County celebrated the African American experience through “centering and supporting youth voices and choices” over the weekend.

The Soulful Sunday event in the afternoon on Sept. 18 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center located at 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, celebrated the cultural legacy of Black culture with a family-friendly event featuring music and dance performances, children’s activities and food and product vendors.













Soulful Sunday event at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. Photo credit: Tim Corley/8News

Upcoming programming at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center:

Pickleball for Beginners on Tuesday afternoons rom September to December

‘One Mile at a Time’ senior exercise group on Wednesday mornings

Community Youth Basketball Night on Mondays on Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 21

Bike Safety Rodeo and Rock Wall Challenge on Monday, Oct. 24

Amenities at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center include an open gym, play equipment, basketball courts and a fitness center.