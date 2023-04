RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Easter on Parade returned to Richmond’s Monument Avenue Sunday after a three-year hiatus.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring tradition in 2020 and 2021, and organizers could not get the necessary resources to hold the event last year.

Easter on Parade returned to Richmond’s Monument Avenue Sunday after a three-year hiatus. (Photos: Nicole McMullin)

The free celebration, which included music, vendors, contests and more, started at 1 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m.

You can watch videos of musicians playing drums as people walk on Monument Avenue: