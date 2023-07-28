CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at a small Chesterfield high school will soon be able to eat lunch, chat with friends and do homework in a brand-new outdoor classroom, all thanks to the hard work of some local volunteers.

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables.

All the tools for the project were donated by Home Depot, and the final product was made possible by all the volunteers who worked in the heat to make the school more beautiful.

“These are all donated supplies…the picnic tables, the gravel, the mulch, the tools even, and the blood sweat and tears that we gave today, all on the house,” one volunteer told 8News.

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

On Thursday, July 27, volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation and Communities in Schools of Chesterfield spent their morning at Carver College and Career Academy as they landscaped, mulched and created an outdoor classroom, complete with new picnic tables. Credit: Paul Nevadomski

Carver Academy is an alternative high school in Chesterfield County, and students will be able to use the new outdoor space when they return to class next month.

Devan Colley, director of development and outreach for Communities in Schools of Chesterfield, said the new space will allow students to learn and socialize in a new type of environment.

“As a small and historic school, Carver Academy has limited space for students to participate in supportive programming beyond the classroom,” Colley said. “With Home Depot’s support, Carver will be able to create and elevate spaces in and outside of the building, where students can learn, engage in small group programming, and enjoy the benefits of outdoor learning and activities.”

To learn more about Carver Academy and Communities In Schools of Chesterfield visit CISOfChesterfield.org.