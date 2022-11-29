HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The holidays are here and the time for decorating has begun!

If you prefer to celebrate the holiday spirit by shopping local, check out these two student-grown Henrico County plant sales put on by school horticultural and landscaping programs at the Advanced Career Education Center at Virginia Randolph and the Advanced Career Education Center at Hermitage.

Red poinsettia holiday flower (Photo: Henrico County Public Schools)

ACE Center at Virginia Randolph Holiday Sale

Students will be selling poinsettias (large for $8 and small for $4), wreaths from $15-25, and cyclamen and African violets for $4. Concrete planters will also be sold for $20.

When: Dec. 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: 2204 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. The greenhouses are accessible from the entrance road on the western edge of campus.

2204 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. The greenhouses are accessible from the entrance road on the western edge of campus. Payment: Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. More Information: For questions, contact Heather Veneziano at haveneziano@henrico.k12.va.us.

ACE Center at Hermitage Holiday Plant Sale

Students will be selling multiple colors of foil-wrapped poinsettias for $8.50. Fresh evergreen wreaths and centerpieces will start at $15.