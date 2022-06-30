RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pickleball, an emerging sport similar to tennis, is growing in popularity in the Richmond area, and has expanded in Southside.

Six new pickleball courts have been built at Broad Rock Sports Complex, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was present for the ribbon cutting Wednesday.

This is the third set of Pickleball courts built by Richmond Parks and Recreation. There are two courts at Randolph Community Center and four at Forest Hill Park. There are also 12 courts at Pouncey Tract Park in western Henrico County.

According to Parks and Rec, over $1 million has been spent on improving Broad Rock Sports Complex since 2019.