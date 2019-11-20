‘Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival’ comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival returns to Richmond’s historic Byrd Theater November 21-24, 2019.

The festival will honor the contributions of Native Americans in a whole new way through film, live performances, and even Master Classes. The festival includes films that have been in the Sundance Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the South by Southwest Film Festival.

Saturday, November 23rd is Family Day, which will feature short and animated films from noon until 2pm. All films Saturday will be suitable for a younger audience, and admission is free for children under 12 when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets are $20, but you can get VIP tickets that include a Master Class series with more in-depth content. The Master Classes will take place at the University of Richmond, VMHC, and the VMFA.

Get tickets and see the full rundown here: http://pocahontasreframed.com/.