RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shyndigz, the popular bakery and restaurant located on the 1900 block of West Cary Street, is closing as its owners prepare to open a new Shyndigz Market takeaway location.

Shyndigz, which specializes in desserts such as cakes and pies, announced with an Instagram post that the restaurant will officially close. The restaurant temporarily shut its doors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in favor of their Shyndigz Market location on the 1800 block of West Cary Street.

The restaurant’s owners also announced that construction has started on a new Shyndigz Market, which will be located at 1912 West Cary Street and is expected to open in June.

The current Shyndigz Market is located next to the Fancy Biscuit, which has the same owners. When the new Shyndigz Market opens this summer, the current one will become part of the Fancy Biscuit.