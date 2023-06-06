RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Where can you shop from local businesses, get some brunch and play a few rounds of mini golf all in one place? Starting this Sunday, you can find all those things and more at PopUP RVA at The Park.

The family-friendly weekly event will give visitors the chance to check out a rotating lineup of local businesses, featuring everything from woodworking to children’s toys.

There will also be Sunday Brunch with custom crepes and pancakes, duck pin bowling, mini golf, food-hall style restaurants and five bars on site.

The indoor event will take place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Park, located at 1407 Cummings Drive. The first PopUp will be held on Sunday, June 11.

If you can’t make it out on Sundays, PopUp RVA is also held on Saturdays at the Diamond, and features vendors, food trucks and live music.