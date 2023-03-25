RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to support some local businesses while getting out and enjoying the beautiful spring weather, you’re in luck. PopUp RVA at The Diamond is returning for its third season on Saturday, April 1.

After its opening day in April, the market will continue every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October, rain or shine.

The family and pet-friendly event features a rotating line up of around 50 local vendors, offering everything from desserts to pet supplies to collectibles and toys. The rotating vendor list guarantees that no two markets are the same, and there is always something new to check out.

There are also weekly food trucks and local musicians on site.

“Our focus is to create an environment of support and opportunity for new and growing local entrepreneurs.” PopUp RVA founder Brian Sullivan said. “Shopping local and meeting with local creators and business owners not only keeps money local, it also helps to support their dreams.”

A full lineup of weekly vendors, food trucks local musicians can be found at PopUpRVA.com. Local businesses can also apply to participate in the market through the online registration form.

The market is held in the “Red Lot” at the Richmond Flying Squirrels Stadium at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Free parking is available in the “Yellow Lot,” “Blue Lot” and “Green Lot.”