1 million Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Girl Scout Cookies are here! A massive cookie delivery was dropped off at The Diamond Saturday morning.

Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia unloaded more than 1 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies this week. Tractor-trailers full of the iconic Thin Mints and other favorites made their way to RVA, Chesterfield and Fredericksburg.

Hundreds of troop leaders and volunteers from all over Central Virginia picked up their cookies and will start making their deliveries Valentine’s Day weekend.

Girl Scouts in Virginia will be selling Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lot and Caramel Chocolate Chip. A box of cookies costs $4 expect for Caramel Chocolate Chip, which costs $5 and is gluten- and nut-free.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs through the end of March. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies, click here.