10-year-old girl donates 150 art kits in Goochland through her non-profit

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ava Rajappa just launched her own non-profit, at the age of 10. Ava is the founder of Art Love, a new organization that serves the homeless and children facing hardship through art.

Through her non-profit, Ava donated 150 art kits to Goochland Cares on Friday. Ava started Art Love back in May and as of Friday has donated 2,500 art kits.

“Just that other kids before that didn’t really have the use of these arts supplies and now that they do that makes me really happy,” Ava said.

Dominion Energy became interested in Ava’s work and gave her a grant. The grant was put towards 400 additional art kits.

