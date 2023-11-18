RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 1,000 Richmond families, seniors and organizations will receive a free Thanksgiving turkey at an event on Saturday.

The Giveback is being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at River City Middle School — located at 6300 Hull Street Rd.

Richmond’s 9th District Councilmember Michael Jones — who submitted his resignation, effective a minute before the new year to take office in January in the House of Delegates — is hosting the sixth annual Giveback.

Volunteers and community partners throughout Richmond will support the event, according to organizers.

Sixth annual Giveback event on Saturday, Nov. 18, providing Thanksgiving turkeys to Richmond families, seniors and organizations in need (Photo: Kevyn Harris/ 8News)

Sixth annual Giveback event on Saturday, Nov. 18, providing Thanksgiving turkeys to Richmond families, seniors and organizations in need (Photo: Kevyn Harris/ 8News)

Sixth annual Giveback event on Saturday, Nov. 18, providing Thanksgiving turkeys to Richmond families, seniors and organizations in need (Photo: Kevyn Harris/ 8News)

Sixth annual Giveback event on Saturday, Nov. 18, providing Thanksgiving turkeys to Richmond families, seniors and organizations in need (Photo: Kevyn Harris/ 8News)

Sixth annual Giveback event on Saturday, Nov. 18, providing Thanksgiving turkeys to Richmond families, seniors and organizations in need (Photo: Kevyn Harris/ 8News)

The Office of Councilmember Jones said that pre-registration for all 1,000 turkeys sold out due to unprecedented need.