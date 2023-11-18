RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 1,000 Richmond families, seniors and organizations will receive a free Thanksgiving turkey at an event on Saturday.
The Giveback is being held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at River City Middle School — located at 6300 Hull Street Rd.
Richmond’s 9th District Councilmember Michael Jones — who submitted his resignation, effective a minute before the new year to take office in January in the House of Delegates — is hosting the sixth annual Giveback.
Volunteers and community partners throughout Richmond will support the event, according to organizers.
The Office of Councilmember Jones said that pre-registration for all 1,000 turkeys sold out due to unprecedented need.