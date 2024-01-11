HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 102-year-old racing fan fulfilled a “bucket list” item at the Richmond Raceway Thursday.

Bindi Gralow, who lives in the Lakeside area of Henrico County, rode around the .75-mile, D-shaped track in a pace car accompanied by her daughter, Suzanne.

When asked if the pace car went around the track fast enough, Gralow said no and that she wanted it to go “as fast as possible.”

Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Gralow also lived in Canada before moving to the United States. According to NASCAR, she worked as a travel agent until her 60s and later became a guide at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.