RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On your mark, get set, go! The designs for the special swag items given to Monument Avenue 10k racers have been unveiled for this year’s race.

This year’s medal, which all participants will receive after crossing the finish line on April 22, celebrates the iconic Richmond views seen across the 10k course. The unique shape mimics the turnaround and halfway point on the course, while the sun feature is a nod to spring and mimics the stained-glass architecture you might see along Monument Avenue.

As for the T-Shirt — which will be given to all who participate in the race, no matter if they cross the finish line — the dogwood flower commemorates budding Richmond foliage seen across the entire course. The colors of both the medal and T-Shirt flow together, as both were designed by Frank Anderson, a five-time participant of the event and Richmond-based Art Director and Graphic Designer.

The 2023 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger takes place April 22 and is the 24th running of the Richmond event.

Interested in running? Participants can register for the race online at https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/monument-ave-10k/.