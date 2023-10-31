HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The area’s biggest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research, support, and care is returning to Libby Mill Midtown Saturday, Nov. 4.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a day to honor, celebrate, and encourage people in our fight to end Alzheimer’s,” Madison Wilkins, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond chapter, told 8News.

This year’s walk has a fundraising goal of $725,000, which will fund programs and services for projects across the globe.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest nonprofit funder of research,” Wilkins explained. “We’re funding over 1,000 projects in 53 countries internationally. So, these funds are critical and play a huge role in ending Alzheimer’s. We have two currently approved FDA treatments because of funds raised by this walk.”















2016 Walk To End Alzheimer’s (Photo: 8News)







Saturday’s walk will feature a promise garden and a ceremony. Participants will be able to pick a promise garden flower that best represents their connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Orange is somebody just impacted by not impacted by this disease directly, but they believe in a world without Alzheimer’s,” Wilkins said. “Our yellow is a caregiver. So, that’s somebody who is taking care of somebody, whether it’s professionally or personally with Alzheimer’s or another related dementia. Blue is somebody living with the disease of Alzheimer’s or another related dementia. Then, purple is somebody who’s lost someone.”

Saturday’s site opens at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. ceremony and a 10 a.m. walk.

Registration is required and available at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.