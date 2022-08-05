RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The beloved one-day festival bringing vendors, live music, and of course, delicious, juicy watermelon to Carytown in Richmond is back for the 40th year.

The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.

The festival brings vendors of all types to the iconic Richmond shopping center, as well as live music played on five stages set up across the festival grounds, from S. Colonial Avenue to S. Nansemond Street.

Live Music Stages

Main Stage – S. Colonial Avenue Slice Stage – S. Sheppard Street Juicy Stage – S. Belmont Avenue Melon Stage – Beaumont Avenue Rind Stage – Freeman Road

The beer garden will be located towards the beginning of the festival, next to the Main Stage on S. Colonial Avenue. Six watermelon booths providing fresh $1 watermelon bowls can be found throughout the festival.

A map of the watermelon festival can be found here.

Street Closures