HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re in the mood for some international culture and cuisine, look no further than the 4th Annual Egyptian Festival this weekend in Henrico.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17 at St. Mary and St. Mercurius Coptic Orthodox Church, festivalgoers can enjoy authentic Egyptian food and drinks, pharaoh shows, church tours and kids’ activities.

Visitors can expect to find Egyptian favorites like kabobs, shawarma, baklava and zalabya.

The festival is in its’ 4th year, and organizers tell 8News they hope it bridges the gap between their church and the surrounding community.

“We created the festival to our neighborhood communities who we are – that we exist in the area,” Maged Abiskhiroon, a festival organizer, told 8News. “So, we can come together and help the neighborhood. We can exchange networking. Know about us, know about them.”

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Annual Egyptian Festival in Henrico County (Photo: Maged Abiskhiroon)

Festivalgoers are encouraged to park their cars at the GRTC parking lot by Parham Road and Fordson Road. Church buses will be used to shuttle visitors back and forth from the festival to the parking lot.

Admission to the festival is free. Festival hours are:

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Richmond Egyptian Festival Facebook page.