5th Annual ‘A Night for Scott’ addiction treatment fundraiser

SHORT PUMP, Va. – With the counting ongoing, organizers for the 5th Annual “A Night for Scott” are celebrating raising at least $75,000 for addiction treatment.

The “2 End the Stigma” organization held a casino-themed fundraiser in Short Pump over the weekend, in honor of Scott Zebrowski, who lost his battle with addiction two years ago. His sister Jill founded the non-profit to team up with recovery experts in RVA to help raise money for scholarships to help fund treatment options for those without resources.

The fundraiser featured several speakers talking about the need for increased attention to the problem of opioid addiction. Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard, a longtime supporter of the organization, was one of them.

He brought along multiple people currently incarcerated who are participating in his Heroin Addiction Recovery Program, or HARP, to see the community they have outside the jail supporting their recovery.

8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin interviewed one of them as the event’s “Red Carpet Reporter”. Corey told her that seeing the number of people spending their Saturday night raising money to help people like him made him even more committed to his recovery and making the sheriff and his future self proud.

One of the other speakers, Ben Heppert of Richmond, spoke about how receiving a Scott Zebrowski Fund scholarship to pay for treatment after several stints in jail changed his life.

The money raised at each “2 End the Stigma” event goes directly toward scholarships like the one Heppert received. The money raised at the 2022 “A Night for Scott” event is likely to nearly equal what prior years of the event have raised combined.