RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have frequent flier miles to help make wishes come true?

8News is partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Virginia to help local wish kids across the commonwealth, and their families, travel to destinations around the world.

Right now, there are nearly 100 wish kids waiting for their chance to travel throughout the United States. And you can help, by participating in the Wishes in Flight telethon on Sep. 6. 8News anchor and reporter, Autumn Childress, will be helping to lead the charge by hosting the day’s event.

The telethon will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How you can help

You can also donate unused or about-to-expire airline miles for United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and jetBlue by by visiting the Make-A-Wish website.

Once donated, your miles will never expire and are used to support wishes across the country. This is just one simple way you can help grant a life-changing wish experience.

Find more information on the telethon here.