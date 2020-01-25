1  of  2
Breaking News
2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery Petersburg Police investigate double shooting
Live Now
Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens

9-year-old Chesterfield girl competes at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Championship

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old girl from Chesterfield competed at the U.S. Paralympic Swimming National Championship earlier this week.

Kenley Teller was the youngest swimmer to ever compete in the meet. She was also the only athlete representing VA!

Teller has a rare genetic condition that required a double leg amputation.

The 9-year-old won a medal in the 50-meter backstroke and broke three personal records.

On Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors recognized Teller for her outstanding athletic achievements.

“It is an honor to have a superstar like Kenley here in our community,” the board posted on Facebook.

Way to go Kenley!

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events