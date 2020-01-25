9-year-old Chesterfield girl competes at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Championship

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old girl from Chesterfield competed at the U.S. Paralympic Swimming National Championship earlier this week.

Kenley Teller was the youngest swimmer to ever compete in the meet. She was also the only athlete representing VA!

Teller has a rare genetic condition that required a double leg amputation.

The 9-year-old won a medal in the 50-meter backstroke and broke three personal records.

On Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors recognized Teller for her outstanding athletic achievements.

“It is an honor to have a superstar like Kenley here in our community,” the board posted on Facebook.

Way to go Kenley!

LATEST HEADLINES