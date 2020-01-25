CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old girl from Chesterfield competed at the U.S. Paralympic Swimming National Championship earlier this week.
Kenley Teller was the youngest swimmer to ever compete in the meet. She was also the only athlete representing VA!
Teller has a rare genetic condition that required a double leg amputation.
The 9-year-old won a medal in the 50-meter backstroke and broke three personal records.
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors recognized Teller for her outstanding athletic achievements.
“It is an honor to have a superstar like Kenley here in our community,” the board posted on Facebook.
Way to go Kenley!
LATEST HEADLINES
- 3 must-visit foodie stops during Super Bowl week in Miami
- 9-year-old Chesterfield girl competes at U.S. Paralympic Swimming Championship
- StormTracker 8: Mild with afternoon sunshine
- Tapeworm removed from Austin man’s brain after months of headaches
- Baylor student being monitored for suspected case of coronavirus