‘A heart, heritage or home for Hopewell’: Hopewell nonprofit hopes to expand access to arts through new public art project

‘Hope’ by Federico Infante, is one of seven billboards that sits along Route 156. Infante’s piece can be found on Route 10 between Route 156 and Edward Bland Court.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – A local nonprofit is hoping to expand access to the arts in the city through a new public art project.

“Our hope is that we can bring a little cheer and show the community just how beautiful they are,” Eliza Lamb, founder of the Hopewell Billboard Project said.

Eliza Lamb co-founder of Lamb Center for Arts and Healing in Hopewell, Virginia.

(Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

Lamb, who is also the co-founder of the Lamb Center for Arts and Healing in Hopewell, says the project blossomed after COVID-19 canceled plans for the second Hopewell Arts Fest.

“The coolest thing about being an artist is being flexible and thinking up new solutions,” Lamb said.

The public art project consists of seven billboards placed along Route 156 that are filled with images made by Hopewell artists with their interpretation of the city.

Picture of Lamb’s billboard on Route 156 (Photo: 8News)

“It’s an unusual thing to see on a billboard – a piece of art like this that’s not trying to sell you anything,” Lamb said. “The cool thing about this project is that these are all images of Hopewell or about Hopewell.”

The seven billboards were all donated and plan to be up through November. Lamb hopes the artwork inspires people to make art of their own.

“We hope that everything we do creates a ripple effect,” Lamb stated. “We hope that people see this billboard, and they understand there’s a lot of talent here in Hopewell. There’s a lot of creativity in Hopewell, and they’re capable of that too.”