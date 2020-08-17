‘A lot of treats and a lot of patience’: Richmond photographer creates fundraising book project to benefit Richmond SPCA

Tails of the River City is set to be released in 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond based photographer, Kristen Murray, is giving back to animals in need through a new book project called ‘Tails of the River City.’

“Think of it kind of like a guide book to our River City and all the dog friendly places you can go,” Murray said.

The book, set to be released in 2021, features dogs in the most iconic spots in Richmond. Dog owners pay a registration fee, an portion goes right to the Richmond SPCA. Murray says she was inspired after learning big fundraising events for the non-profit were canceled due to COVID-19.

“When I realized that most of their events had gotten canceled this year, I figured this would be the perfect partnership to raise money,” Murray told 8News.

Officials with the SPCA say the timing couldn’t have been better.

“This year many of the annual events we rely on to fund our programs and services weren’t able to be held, yet the programs we provide the community are even more in demand as many pet guardians face economic uncertainty,” director of communications for the Richmond SPCA, Tabitha Treloar, told 8News.

“Funds from Kristen’s project will help the dogs, cats, kittens and puppies who depend on the Richmond SPCA to come to their rescue.”

So far, registration fees have raised $3,000 – enough to cover life-saving procedures like heartworm treatments and cataract surgeries, but the goal is to raise $5,000.

To learn more about the book, you can visit this website.