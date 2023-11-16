RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Model Railroad Show is chugging back into Richmond Thanksgiving weekend.

Presented by Dominion Energy, this is the show’s 46th year bringing a weekend filled with model trains to the Science Museum of Virginia’s former train station building.

In addition to the numerous model train displays created by local hobbyists, the event will also showcase a live blacksmith demonstration, hands-on activities and explore animal adaptations and habitats in the touring exhibition “Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!.

The Model Railroad Show takes place Nov. 24-26. The room with the model trains opens at 8:30 a.m. for members and 9:30 a.m. for the general public. The last ticket will be sold at 4:15 p.m.

“The Polar Express” will be shown in The Dome at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets to the movie are sold separately and cost $5 per person.

The Model Railroad Show Ticket Pricing

Adult (13-59): $17

Youth (6-12): $14

Senior (59+): $14

Preschool (3-5): $10

2 and Under: Free

Tickets to the event can be bought online here.