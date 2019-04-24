Allen & Allen names 9 Richmond ‘Hometown Heroes’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Allen, Allen, & Allen announced the winners of the 10th annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award Friday.

The award celebrates acts of local heroism throughout the cities and surrounding communities of Richmond, Charlottesville, and Fredericksburg.

The award was first introduced to honor the firm’s 100th anniversary by recognizing the positive impact of local individuals who give back to their communities.

“It is important to us to recognize those who are giving back to their community,” President Edward Allen said.

2019 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes in the Richmond area:

Gail Crawford, the founder and president of Making a Difference For You, providing life enrichment services to under privileged families.

Jeff Katz, who is dedicated to doing good deeds for law enforcement officers and helping children with disabilities.

Jocelyn Marencik, founder of Got Tec, which helps inner-city youths gain access to technology and coding courses.

Joe and Celeste Logan, therapeutic foster parents in Richmond who advocate for children with medical needs.

Kelly Lane, the president of the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs, who has dedicated her administration to eliminating human trafficking.

Lynne Hughes, the founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp, which provides a caring community and safe haven for grieving children.

Michael Tillem, founder of Journey House Recovery Foundation, which helps recovering addicts, and provides coaching and support to their families.

Sarah Scarbrough, the founder of the REAL Life Community Center, which leads those impacted by incarceration to a thriving future.

Shonda Harris-Muhammed, founder of Northside Coalition For Children, which ensures over ten thousand children do not go without school supplies.

In celebration of 10 years, Allen & Allen is planning a reunion for over 400 Hometown Heroes.

The event will feature guest speaker Clarence Singleton, a retired New York City Firefighter, a 9/11 survivor, and Purple Heart recipient. He currently lives in Midlothian.

The reunion will be held on August 1 at the Science Museum of Virginia.

