Amelia County community holds prom for students after school event cancelled

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools students had their prom cancelled two years in a row due to the ongoing pandemic. After the second cancellation, the community and Building Hope, a nonprofit organization, decided to host a prom for the Amelia County High School students.

The prom was held on Friday, May 21 at the courthouse square. The event was made possible with the help of 26 community volunteers.

Almost 150 juniors and seniors attended the event.

Local businesses and members of the community donated all of the money needed to hold the prom. There was food provided by Archer’s Barbecue and music was done by a local DJ who goes by DJay Jay.

Some students even won gift cards and money through a raffle.

Building Hope says the event “went on without a hitch.”