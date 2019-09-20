‘An amazing example’: Highland Springs H.S. cross country runners help injured opponent cross finish line

A pair of cross country runners from Highland Springs High School are being praised for ‘an amazing example’ of ‘kindess’ they showed towards an opponent during a recent meet.

After trekking 3.1 miles, Kaila Corprew and Madison Cunningham came across Douglas S. Freeman’s Chloe Ellen who had fallen and was injured.

Having just finished the race, Corprew and Cunningham returned to the course, picked Chloe up and helped her across the finish line.

“The kindness of these two girls shows the compassion that they chose to extend to a fellow racer in need, regardless of team color,” said Paige Berry, who captured the photo that was recently shared on Henrico County Public Schools’ Facebook page. “They were an amazing example to all of us watching at the finish line. It was truly a privilege to be there!”

Henrico Schools added, “Kaila, Madison and Chloe…you make all of Henrico County proud!”