RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s infamous annual Cone Parade is back this January.

For the fifteenth year, parade-goers are expected to gather in Richmond, donning their finest life-sized geometric figure costumes, as long as that shape is a cone.

Those wishing to participate in the Cone Parade are asked to meet up on Jan. 1 at noon at the 12 South Thompson Street parking lot located at the top of Carytown. The parade will march down Cary Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and then back.

Photos from past Cone Parades in Richmond

If you’re asking ‘but why cones?’ event organizers have an answer for you!

“In sacred geometry, cones are a powerful symbol of bringing forth and focusing energy. (Besides, It’s just fun!),” the promotional flyer states.

No matter your own reason for taking part in the Richmond tradition, prizes are planned for participants with the best cone designs.

For a tutorial on how to create your very own cone costume, visit http://coneparade.com/.