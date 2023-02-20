RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Richmond’s most popular St. Patrick’s Day festivals will take place at a brand new location in 2023.

Previously, Richmond’s “Shamrock The Block” was held on a stretch of Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scotts Addition. But now, the self-proclaimed, “OFFICIAL start to outdoor festival season in the RVA” has a new home — Leigh Street.

According to the event page, the 2023 festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11 on Leigh Street. Stretching from Movieland to the Bon Secours Training Facility, this year’s event will be just around the corner from its previous annual location.

Three live bands will perform at the festival, including JBB, ZIP9 and Totally Random.

Food vendors have also been announced, including Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections LLC, Pop’s Kettle Corn LLC, Speedy Pops Concession, Tri City Concessions, Asian Taste, My Empanada, Sunshine & Wayne’s, Virginia Vendor Food Services, Good Doggie To Go, Grandpa Earl’s Catering LLC, Jays Carnival Foods LLC, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Totally Nutz RVA and Macbrand Foods.

The festival is free to attend for people of all ages, and leashed dogs are welcome to join in on the fun.

You can find more information on this year’s festival at https://www.shamrocktheblock.com/.