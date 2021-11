ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The show must go on, and it will tonight at the Ashland Theatre.

The historic performing arts venue reopens to the public at 7 p.m. with a showing of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie.

And better yet, December will welcome a full lineup of holiday cheer.

To see the full theatre schedule and to buy tickets in advance, visit the Ashland Theatre’s website.