RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Excitement filled the air as enthusiastic Sassy Jones fans waited in what store representatives say was a three-hour-long line at the grand opening of the global brand’s brick-and-mortar store in Short Pump Town Center.

With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence. And that confidence was hotly palpable at the store’s October opening, in which fashionistas from across the country flew in for the “Sassy Jones Experience,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are a powerhouse brand,” brand CEO, Charis Jones, previously told 8News. “We are an award-winning fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brand that inspires confidence in women.”

The brand boasts “incredibly unique jewelry, audacious ready-to-wear women’s clothes, beauty and accessories.” The Richmond area flagship location has bright cheery lighting, colorful colors, and bold wall art reading “Be Undeniably Confident,” and is located on the second floor of the mall, in suite number 2212.

“I am thrilled to open our first location where customers near and far can come for a fully immersive shopping experience,” said Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones in a statement. “A place where the unicorns can play – it isn’t about the purchase, it’s about how each customer feels. I want the Sassy Jones woman to walk away with more than just a handbag, I want her feeling gorgeous, connected and loved. This location will be the first of many to do just that.”

The brand attributes its success to its cult-like following, which was said to explode after a series of “Sparkle Parties,” weekly online shows “teaching women how to be undeniably confident” in the brand’s clothing.

Sassy Jones prides itself in catering heavily to Black women, a market often underserved by major fashion labels, a company spokesperson stated – the success of which is easily seen. With nearly 77,000 followers on Instagram, the popularity and success of Sassy Jones is undeniable. The brand has also been given several awards and accolades, including being named on the Top 25 Thriving Companies list by Forbes Magazine.

If you’re interested in checking out Sassy Jones, and all the store has to offer, their Short Pump store is open Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can also shop online anytime at https://www.shopsassyjones.com/.