HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bald eagle in Virginia is back to soaring the skies after a two-month hiatus from freedom.

Bald Eagle Release (Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

Bald Eagle Release (Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

Henrico Police announced the eagle was safely released in the county’s East End Wednesday, having fully recovered from being hit by a car two months ago, on March 20. The police department said the owner of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called Henrico County Police after the bird was hit. The eagle was admitted to the Virginia Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

Two months later, a large crowd of eagle enthusiasts gathered to watch the release of the United States national emblem into the lands of Berkeley Plantation, returning to Virginia’s diverse collection of wildlife.