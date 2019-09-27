Band director hopes new instruments help RPS students discover love for music

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Albert Hill Middle School were surprised Friday by a popular Southern rock band who showed up with new instruments for the school during an assembly.

The music program at the Richmond middle school has 67 students in it, but the band and orchestra teacher told 8News he hopes to double that number soon.

“A lot of our kids wouldn’t even come to school if it wasn’t for me,” Micah Lee, Albert Hill’s band and orchestra director, said. “If it wasn’t for P.E., if it wasn’t for the art teachers.”

Lee invited The Vegabonds, a rock ban from Nashville, Tennessee, for a visit on Friday. The Vegabonds, in town for a gig at the Broadberry this weekend, didn’t come empty handed thanks to the non-profit Can’d Aid.

“We got to give them brand new instruments and it cost the school nothing,” Daniel Allen, the band’s guitarist, told 8News. “That’s where Can’d Aid comes in as a big help around the country for these kids who might not have the opportunity to play these instruments otherwise.”

Violins, violas, a saxophone, a clarinet and some percussion instruments were all donated to the school as it works to inspire more young musicians. Lee says he hopes this gesture helps spark a new era at the school.

“We want to expand our upper woodwinds and show them the opportunities they have here at Albert Hill,” Lee said. “I’m trying to expand the program as much as possible and make sure we run deep in Albert Hill’s veins.”

Members of the band said they remember how important music can be for a young person.

“You kinda get lost in music at that age,” Allen said, “because there’s a lot going on just growing up period.”

For anybody who may have an old instrument tucked away, maybe gathering dust, Lee says you should reach out to a local school and see if it could be given to a student or program to use.