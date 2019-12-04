Birthday boy asks for donations to Chesterfield Police instead of toys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Most kids ask for toys for their birthday — but not this Chesterfield boy.

Instead of gifts, Daniel asked for donations to the Chesterfield County Police Department. The officers were so touched by his generosity, they threw him a surprise birthday party.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, we'd like to thank all of those local community organizations, community members, and… Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Click here to make a donation and help Daniel’s birthday wish come true.

