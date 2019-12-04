Birthday boy asks for donations to Chesterfield Police instead of toys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Most kids ask for toys for their birthday — but not this Chesterfield boy.
Instead of gifts, Daniel asked for donations to the Chesterfield County Police Department. The officers were so touched by his generosity, they threw him a surprise birthday party.
Click here to make a donation and help Daniel's birthday wish come true.
