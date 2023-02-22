CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Metro Richmond Zoo performed leg surgery on its 9-year-old cheetah, Bo, earlier this month. Zookeepers noticed the cheetah’s rear left leg was injured and x-rays showed a fractured heel bone from an unknown injury.

Dr. Amy Gifford-Gara, a veterinary surgeon at BluePearl in Richmond, performed the surgery on Feb. 2. Vet tech Amy Hatcher and surgery assistant Tori Lane helped Gifford-Gara with the procedure. Zoo veterinarians Dr. Cheryl Antonucci, Dr. Kiley Cameron and Emma Enea prepared Bo for surgery.

Gifford-Gara screwed two metal plates into the cheetah’s leg and stitched the wound. The plates will hold the bone in place and help the fracture heal quickly. The vets gave Bo another x-ray to ensure that the surgery was successful.

After surgery, Bo was moved back into the zoo’s Cheetah Conservation Center, where he lives with his “cheetah companion,” Bear.

Bo the cheetah is “recovering well” and “enjoying life” after leg surgery earlier this month. (Photo Courtesy: Richmond Metro Zoo)

A veterinary staff member uses a stephoscope on Bo the Cheetah. (Photo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Staff member shaves and cleans Bo’s leg. (Photo courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Zoo veterinarians prepare Bo the Cheetah for leg surgery. (Photo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Medical staff work together to hold Bo’s leg in place (Photo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Staff describe Bo the Cheetah as the “perfect patient” and say that his leg surgery went well. (Photo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Metro Richmond Zoo says they are grateful to medical professionals for performing surgery on Bo the cheetah after a leg injury. (Photo Courtesy: Metro Richmond Zoo)

According to veterinary professionals, Bo’s procedure went well and he is recovering. Metro Richmond Zoo officials said they are grateful for Dr. Gifford Gara and the medical professionals who assisted with Bo’s surgery.