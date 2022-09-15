HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children at a Hanover elementary school have been given a new, fun opportunity to further their education, and have fun doing it.
Battlefield Park Elementary School debuted it’s brand new, book vending machine on social media Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The vending machine was paid for using money that was raised by the school during the Battlefield Park Elementary School Fun Run.
To kick off the launch of the new resource, all students at the school were able to pick out a book of their choice from the machine.
