RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A doctoral candidate at Virginia Commonwealth University is helping tell the narratives of ‘Black woman living in the heart of the confederacy’ in the city’s southside.

Kristal Brown is the founder of Black Woman Caché, LLC which uses discussion and visual media to tell the experiences of Black women. Brown is pursuing her Ph.D. in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy at VCU.

“Black Women Caché, focuses on promoting healthy lifestyle behaviors and bringing attention to racial injustices that impact health outcomes among Black women,” Brown said.

After holding a discussion with other women about racism and what it’s like to live in a city with deep-rooted African American history, Brown decided she wanted to bring those narratives to life with a mural.

VCU Arts alumna Austin Miles was commissioned to paint the mural. Miles’ work has been featured in the Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s ‘Fresh Paint Exhibit.’

“With this in mind, we opened painting the Brown Girls Narratives mural to the community as a source of healing through art as well as a way to keep the conversation going,” Brown explained.

In the upcoming weeks, Miles will be adding in quotes from ‘The Brown Girl Narratives’ into the mural.