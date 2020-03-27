Buskey Cider owners give up salary to pay employees during COVID-19 crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buskey Cider Founder and CEO Will Correll along with his co-owner and wife Elle Correll decided to give up their salaries to keep their workers employed for as long as possible.

Since the urban cidery opened in Scott’s Addition in 2016, it has become a Richmond favorite. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are doing cider deliveries throughout RVA and select areas in Virginia.

I took a risk when I started this business. Obviously there’s lots of potential upside, but also the buck stops with me when things are tough and don’t go as planned,” said Correll. “Our employees are hard workers and have lots to contribute, especially in a situation like this, and we really care about keeping them employed for as long as possible. Our personal salaries are modest but will buy us valuable time as we dig deep to continue moving forward and keep the dream alive! We have big plans for the company in the future and want our team to be strong for when we’re able to fully reopen.” Will Correll

Founder and CEO Buskey Cider

If you want to pick up some cider, visit their Scott’s Addition tasting room Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 7 and on the weekend from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.