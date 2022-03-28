RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program, which delivers meals to homebound residents, had its re-launch day Monday, March 28, but the organization is still in need of over 100 volunteers to get back to its pre-pandemic schedule.

Due to the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels program reduced deliveries from five days a week to just once a week, this was for the safety of volunteers and clients. According to Feed More, extensive adjustments were made to meal pickup, meal prep and packaging to allow for social distancing and to minimize person-to-person contact.

The organization has returned to daily deliveries for most of the Richmond area, but has not been able to start daily deliveries back up for the tri-cities area due to a lack of volunteer manpower.

Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell will remain on a weekly delivery schedule until the organization has enough volunteers. According to Feed More, around 150 volunteers are still needed to get the tri-cities back in full working order for a consistent daily delivery schedule.

Taking the return of daily deliveries in the tri-cities out of the equation, Feed More said around 100 volunteers are still needed in the Richmond area to maintain the current schedule of daily delivery, and around six volunteers are needed for the weekly deliveries in Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell.

Meals on Wheels volunteers will deliver diet-specific meals to homebound neighbors to help them remain independent while still enjoying nutritious food. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

For a list of all volunteer options with Feed More visit their website.